In joining the hub, Amy has become part of The Post’s global newsroom, where responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs are responsible for news wherever it breaks in the United States and around the world during overnight hours on the East Coast.
Amy grew up in China and speaks Mandarin. She is a graduate of Yale University, with a B.A. in ethics, politics and economics. She was the online editor of the Yale Daily News. Amy started work in Seoul on Oct. 4; please welcome her to The Post.