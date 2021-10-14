Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols:

We’re pleased to announce that Amy Cheng has joined The Post as a breaking-news reporter for our hub in Seoul, joining a team that is playing a key role in our global expansion.

Amy comes to us from NPR, where she was a news producer in Beijing. She has reported extensively on the coronavirus outbreak, U.S.-China relations and other stories from the greater China region. She had worked previously at Foreign Policy, where she was an editorial intern, and at The New York Times, where she was a newsroom intern and a stringer in New Haven, Conn.

In joining the hub, Amy has become part of The Post’s global newsroom, where responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs are responsible for news wherever it breaks in the United States and around the world during overnight hours on the East Coast.

Amy grew up in China and speaks Mandarin. She is a graduate of Yale University, with a B.A. in ethics, politics and economics. She was the online editor of the Yale Daily News. Amy started work in Seoul on Oct. 4; please welcome her to The Post.