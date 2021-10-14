“Hamid is a fearless journalist who has never wavered in providing honest reporting about the events in his country, despite pressure, including threats on his life, from political and terrorist groups,” said Elias Lopez, senior Global Opinions editor. “We are proud to welcome him to our section as part of our mission to offer an open forum for global debate and look forward to presenting his perspective on the most pressing issues facing Pakistan and its neighbors.”
Beyond his work in Pakistan, Mir has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Kashmir, among others. He was the only journalist to have interviewed Osama bin Laden after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. He has written for various Pakistani publications and hosted a talk show on GEO TV, a national news channel. He was recognized by Reporters Without Borders as an information hero and has received numerous awards from organizations including Free Press Unlimited and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. He is a member of the RSF World Press Freedom Award and UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Award juries.