Liz Clarke, who has done stellar accountability reporting on the Washington Football Team, is shifting her focus to chronicling the changing dynamics of college sports and the future of the NCAA. Liz will explore broad themes such as the future of amateurism, the financial and cultural relationship between behemoths such as men’s football and men’s basketball and the academic institutions that give them a home, and ongoing gender inequities within college sports large and small. She will continue to cover tennis and auto racing. Liz will report to Jason Murray.
Les Carpenter is moving from the Washington Football Team beat, where he has excelled over the past three seasons, to Olympics reporter. In his new role, Les will follow developments within the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and help us chart the future of the Olympics movement and hold it accountable. He’ll also write high-impact enterprise stories on athletes who are competing at the highest levels. Through the Beijing Games, at least, Les will report to Matt Rennie.