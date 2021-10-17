In the Audio Digital Storytelling Limited Series category, the “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates” podcast took home top honors. The series explores the decisions of two women to share their accounts of sexual assault – and the ensuing consequences of those decisions. The podcast revealed systemic problems within the criminal justice system that make it difficult for survivors to feel any sense of justice. Canary drew on over 75 hours of audio gathered from reporting trips to three states and numerous phone calls with sources, along with thousands of hours of data-scraping and courthouse research to unearth sexual assault cases.