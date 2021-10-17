Opinion columnist Catherine Rampell won for online commentary. Her columns on immigration policy broke news, such as when the Trump administration stopped printing green cards and other credentials already promised to applicants. She reported low-profile changes such as the “no blanks” policy; and interviewed a mother and son who had been separated at the border but later were reunited. Last spring, before the Biden White House created a political scandal by reversing itself on refugees, she called out the new president’s inaction on his pledge to lift Trump’s cap on admissions.
In the Audio Digital Storytelling Limited Series category, the “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates” podcast took home top honors. The series explores the decisions of two women to share their accounts of sexual assault – and the ensuing consequences of those decisions. The podcast revealed systemic problems within the criminal justice system that make it difficult for survivors to feel any sense of justice. Canary drew on over 75 hours of audio gathered from reporting trips to three states and numerous phone calls with sources, along with thousands of hours of data-scraping and courthouse research to unearth sexual assault cases.
In the Use of Audio Digital Storytelling category, “Four hours of insurrection” looked at the events of Jan. 6 and reconstructed the day with interviews and reporting from The Washington Post newsroom, lawmakers, journalists and law enforcement officers. The intimacy and immediacy of the audio format makes listeners feel as if they were there. It was produced and published quickly, coming out less than two weeks after the Capitol insurrection.
A selection of five stories on COVID-19 were portfolio finalists in the pandemic Topical Reporting portfolio category. The entries included projects such as, “A mass-casualty event every day,” “Together. Again.” and “500,000 dead, a number almost too large to grasp.” It’s the second straight year a portfolio of pandemic work has been honored by ONA. In 2020, The Post won the top honors in the explanatory reporting category.
The Post’s 10 finalists were:
· General Excellence: The Post was a finalist in the Large Newsroom category for the fourth straight year. The newsroom has won the award twice in the past six years.
· Breaking News: The Post had a pair of finalists for its extensive coverage of the Jan. 6 riot and the 2020 explosion in Beirut. The category honors coverage in the first 36 hours after a breaking news event.
· Topical Reporting (Pandemic Coverage): In the single-story category, the “A vaccine, or a spike in deaths” project was a finalist. The presentation looked at what is herd immunity, and what would be the cost of taking that road?
· Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling: Our immersive and up-close look at the adult life cycle of Brood X in “A cicada’s life” was a finalist. The 3D experience follows the cicada’s life from emergence to death and the hatching of its offspring.
· Excellence in Newsletters: The seven-day email series — “What day is it?” — didn’t just explain why time felt distorted during the pandemic. It showed what to do about it. The series combined reported interviews with time researchers and psychologists, research-backed tips and first-person testing.
· Excellence in Social Justice Reporting: The Editorial Board's Reimagine Safety project was also a finalist in this category. The project was ambitious in its aims to go beyond the “defund the police” debate and explore solutions that could fix America’s broken systems of public safety, and included a series of editorials as well as annotations and op-eds from guest voices.
· Online Commentary: Geoffrey Fowler was a commentary finalist for his series “The Price of Big,” which focused on how tech monopolies impact users. Fowler reexamined the tech we all use — from Google search to the iPhone — to reveal the levers of power we often can’t see.
· Explanatory Reporting: The Post’s three-part series on serial killer Samuel Little — “Indifferent Justice” — was a finalist in the Large Newsroom category. The project revealed how Little was able to murder 93 times without fear of retribution by deliberately targeting women on the margins of society — sex workers, drug users and runaways, most of them women of color.
· Feature: “The Cursed Platoon” was a finalist in the Large Newsroom category. The project exposed the impact of Army officer Clint Lorance who was convicted of murder, then pardoned by Trump.
View the full list of ONA award winners here.