Kanyakrit Vongkiatkajorn is joining the team in the newsroom as audience and engagement editor. Yu will help us understand new audiences: where they seek news and information; how they want to consume journalism and engage with journalists; and how to encourage new readers to establish long-lasting relationships with The Post. She will partner with editors and reporters across the newsroom to ensure that our work reaches these audiences. Yu joined The Post in 2019 first as community editor and then as senior subscriber engagement editor. She developed a process for reader callouts that is used across the newsroom and has been key to our coverage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She has edited several reader engagement projects, including how veterans reacted to The Afghanistan Papers, a series on Americans navigating the pandemic, and an end-of-year piece asking readers to describe 2020 in one word. Yu has also worked closely with product and engineering, helping to oversee major upgrades for our commenting and live chat platforms.