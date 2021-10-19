Kat will continue to oversee journalists focused on storytelling in video, audio, photos, graphics and design, as well as news curation, audience development and emerging news products. In addition, she will now run the product teams and newsroom engineering, which drive the development of The Post’s website, apps, subscriptions, internal tools and more. This combination will help expand our audience and deepen connections with new and loyal readers by increasing the cohesion of our teams, further aligning our product and editorial roadmaps and accelerating the development of the next generation of news products.
Kat has long bridged the newsroom and engineering, with deep experience in both. Before being named managing editor in the newsroom, she was vice president of product and design overseeing The Post’s product strategy. She previously led The Post’s Graphics department.
The move is effective immediately. Please join us in congratulating Kat on this new role.
Sally and Shailesh