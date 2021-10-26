Under his direction, the site produced highly popular dining guides, explored eating trends and published features that included stories about alleged harassment and systemic racism in the service industry to a hunger-inducing piece on the local doughnut boom. During the pandemic, Gabe’s team has provided essential coverage on the ways restaurants weathered public-health challenges and policy restrictions, including how several prominent restaurants initially opted to stay closed instead of serving takeout.
Before joining Eater, Gabe spent five years at The Post, first as a reporter and editorial aide in Sports, and then as the sports editor of Express.
Gabe grew up in Houston and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in D.C. with his wife, Beth, and their dog, Barkley. Next on his travel bucket list: Argentina, Turkey and Thailand.
Please join us in congratulating Gabe. His first day will be Nov. 1.