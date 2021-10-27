“Recognizing the need in our community, The Washington Post launched Helping Hand to raise awareness of and funds for charitable organizations working to end hunger, homelessness and poverty in the Washington, D.C. region,” said Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. “Each year, our readers show up, generously giving more than $1.4 million to date, and we are pleased to support these nonprofits that empower our neighbors in need.”
Meet the 2021-23 Post Helping Hand beneficiaries
Bread for the City aims to help the city’s least resourced and least politically powerful communities thrive. Bread for the City provides food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services, to reduce the burden of poverty. The charity seeks justice through community organizing and public advocacy, and works to uproot racism, a major cause of poverty. Bread for the City is committed to treating its clients with the dignity and respect that all people deserve.
Friendship Place is a local leader in developing solutions to homelessness that have measurable results and a lasting impact. Their programs include specialized services for veterans, women, families, and youth. And, while addressing the immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness — meals, blankets, healthcare, laundry, basic needs — Friendship Place’s end goal is getting people out of homelessness and into stable, sustainable, permanent housing.
Miriam’s Kitchen has been a trusted resource for individuals experiencing homelessness since 1983 — serving as a critical lifeline for guests to access essential services that improve their health, increase their income, and help them obtain housing. Today, Miriam’s Kitchen is a key leader in the fight to end chronic and veteran homelessness in Washington, D.C. Since its founding, Miriam’s Kitchen has provided more than 1.6 million made-from-scratch meals and helped more than 1,240 individuals move into their first home in years. In 2022, on top of its ongoing pandemic response efforts, Miriam’s Kitchen will expand its street outreach team, grow its housing program, and continue to push forward a more equitable system where every person has a safe place to call home.
Post Helping Hand seeks to facilitate significant financial donations directly to human service nonprofit organizations in the Washington, D.C. metro area through high-impact, in-depth narratives about those in need and the programs that assist them. The most recent, COVID relief-focused 2020-21 campaign highlighted the charitable work of Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and World Central Kitchen.
Readers will be able to donate to the 2021-23 beneficiaries through Post Helping Hand starting in November 2021. Visit www.posthelpinghand.com for more information.