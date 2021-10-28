Evans is an editor who has pushed the Times-Dispatch toward deep accountability reporting, as well as textured pieces and narratives about how Richmond is battling its past as the capital of the Confederacy.
Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Evans has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Mary Washington and a master’s in multimedia journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her first job was at the Hopewell News, and she has been in Richmond since 2015.
When she is not editing or wrangling her 3-year-old twins and their 6-year-old brother, Evans is an avid runner and hiker.
Katy will work with Jennifer Barrios overseeing our coverage of politics and government in the District, Maryland and Virginia. She starts Nov. 1. Please join us in welcoming her.