Aaron recently received a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University, where he was a member of the American University-Washington Post practicum program and supported efforts at The Post to track 2020 presidential election litigation and Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests.
Aaron also conducted research for Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig’s book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.” He previously worked at Al-Monitor, where he was part of a two-person team that received a Society of American Business Editors and Writers award for a newsletter about Middle East lobbying.
Aaron is from Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in international relations. In his free time, he enjoys photography, reading and working on crossword puzzles.
Please welcome Aaron, who starts (full-time) Nov. 1.