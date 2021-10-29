Announcement from National News Editor Steven Ginsberg, Assignment Editor Rachel Van Dongen, Deputy Editor Paige Winfield Cunningham and Deputy Editor Brianna Tucker:

We’re delighted to announce that Aaron Schaffer will join the 202 newsletter team as a full-time researcher for The Cybersecurity 202 and The Technology 202.

In his work as a researcher for both newsletters since the start of 2021, Aaron has shown a flair for FOIAs and capturing the cybersecurity zeitgeist on Twitter. He has repeatedly stepped in and written well-reported tops for both newsletters when their authors were absent.

Aaron recently received a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University, where he was a member of the American University-Washington Post practicum program and supported efforts at The Post to track 2020 presidential election litigation and Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests.

Aaron also conducted research for Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig’s book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.” He previously worked at Al-Monitor, where he was part of a two-person team that received a Society of American Business Editors and Writers award for a newsletter about Middle East lobbying.

Aaron is from Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in international relations. In his free time, he enjoys photography, reading and working on crossword puzzles.

Please welcome Aaron, who starts (full-time) Nov. 1.