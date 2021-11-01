Greg won first place for his story "A pandemic, a motel without power and a terrifying glimpse of Orlando's future," which revealed the heartbreaking lives being lived inside a low-budget motel and how they offered a glimpse of what a complete social and economic collapse might look like in America.
Hannah was awarded second place for “The worst-case scenario” which told the story of what happened when a White police officer fresh from de-escalation training confronted a troubled Black woman with a gun and a crowd with cellphones ready to record.
Hannah also was named runner-up for her story “Tatiana’s luck,” about a woman’s final, fraught hours in the United States as a legal migrant and her claustrophobic life in an overcrowded house during the runaway spread of covid-19.
And John received a notable narrative award for his story, “They depended on their parents for everything. Then the virus took both,” which chronicled the searing impact of covid on three young Chaldean immigrants, 20, 18 and 13, who lost both parents to the virus just weeks apart.
Deeply reported narratives have long been part of The Post’s core journalistic mission, and so we’re especially glad for such sweeping recognition. Greg, Hannah, and John have our thanks for such memorable and magnificent work.