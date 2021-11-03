Prior to joining The Post, John worked on copy desks throughout Northern California (Contra Costa Times, Fresno Bee) before coming to the East Coast in 2008 and joining USA Today. John lives in Maryland with his wife, Dana, who works in marketing at a law firm, three children (JJ, Siena and Slade) along with a dog, cat and lizard. He plays the drums and in recent years had penned a weekly fantasy football sports column in his free time. He also auditioned for “The Gong Show” once upon a time.
Judah Taylor joins us from Politico, where he managed the homepage and wrote headlines and push alerts. He helped create new workflows for headline testing, alert sending and copy editing. He previously worked as a copy editor and producer for the organization, beginning in 2018.
Before Politico, Judah spent about two years as a copy and wire editor at the Virginian-Pilot. He also worked as a local government reporter in both Virginia and his native Kentucky.
He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned a BA in journalism. He lives in D.C. and enjoys waking up early to watch the English Premier League at Lucky Bar and staying up late to watch live music at The Anthem. But he spends most of his time with his partner, Courtney, and petting her cats, Spice and Zest.
John and Judah will both start on Nov. 29.