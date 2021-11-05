Tony is one of our most experienced and accomplished foreign correspondents, with tours in Buenos Aires, Tokyo, London, Berlin and Miami, where he has been based since 2017 as the South America and Caribbean bureau chief. He will step away from that role temporarily to devote his full attention to Today’s WorldView while founding anchor Ishaan Tharoor is away on parental leave.
With its conversational take on global politics, Today’s WorldView is one of The Post’s most successful newsletters, attracting a five-day-a-week audience of readers from around the world. As an interim anchor, Tony will write three columns per week, using the opportunity to hone an analytical, explanatory style. Tony will trade off writing duties with staff writer Adam Taylor, a regular contributor whose consistently excellent work is already known to Today’s WorldView readers. The two will work closely with the newsletter’s editor.
While Tony is away, his responsibilities for covering South America and the Caribbean will be divided among Samantha Schmidt, the bureau chief in Bogota; Terrence McCoy, the bureau chief in Rio de Janeiro; Mary Beth Sheridan, a Latin America correspondent based in Mexico City; and Amanda Coletta, a Toronto-based correspondent.