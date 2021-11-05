Announcement from Multiplatform Editing Chief Courtney Rukan and Senior Multiplatform Editor Brian Cleveland:

We are delighted to announce that Kim Chapman is joining The Post as a multiplatform editor.

Chapman is moving north from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where she has spent the past 15 years – including the past five as the editor overseeing night newsroom production. She also spent nine years as a copy editor and one as a deputy metro editor in Richmond. Kim previously worked at the Duluth News Tribune in Minnesota after a Dow Jones internship there.

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Chapman grew up in Portland and still strives to make an annual trip out west.

When Chapman isn’t working, she can be found cooking or checking out tortoises and herons in the great outdoors. She also tries to garden, but the squirrels eat everything.

Chapman and her husband, Shawn, have two cats – a terribly cute one and one missing his tail. They will be moving to the D.C. area by the time we return to the office.

Please join us in welcoming Kim to The Post. She starts Nov. 8.