Announcement from Multiplatform Editing Chief Courtney Rukan:

We are thrilled to announce that Hari Raj is joining The Post as a multiplatform editor in our Seoul hub. Hari comes to us from the South China Morning Post.

Hari has been a journalist for more than two decades, with stints as an editor and reporter in Hong Kong, Melbourne, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur. He most recently worked on coverage of protests, elections and other political turbulence across Asia for the Morning Post. Previously, he wrote long-form stories and profiles, reviewed cultural ephemera and held various editing positions for magazines in Australia. He has also reported on everything from the lowest rungs of Southeast Asian soccer to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Berlin.

Hari also has a background in business features and was part of an award-winning team of columnists for the Star in Malaysia.

Hari has a master’s in journalism from RMIT University in Melbourne and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Tasmania. He collects soccer jerseys, board games, mid-century furniture and style guides. He speaks Bahasa Malaysia as a second language and is looking to pick up some Korean before he moves to Seoul.

Hari starts Nov. 15. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.