Hari also has a background in business features and was part of an award-winning team of columnists for the Star in Malaysia.
Hari has a master’s in journalism from RMIT University in Melbourne and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Tasmania. He collects soccer jerseys, board games, mid-century furniture and style guides. He speaks Bahasa Malaysia as a second language and is looking to pick up some Korean before he moves to Seoul.
Hari starts Nov. 15. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.