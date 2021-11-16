In 2020, Madison was a key player on our cross-functional elections team. She dove deep on the designs of individual components and provided an important journalistic eye on our overall presentation. She also handled real-time curation of the election landing page, which was an integral part of our experience on election night and in the days after.
Madison joined The Post as a design intern in 2018 and continued as a contractor before becoming a full-time designer. She earned trust around the newsroom with her strong organizational skills, attention to detail and thoughtful approaches to storytelling on projects such as the Fact Checker’s guide to manipulated video, a sortable list for exploring documents with the opioids files investigation, the AR-paired “Future of the Summer Games,” “The Cursed Platoon” and “An Affair. The Mob. A Murder.” She took a leadership role in the redesign of our newsletter portfolio in 2019, helping to dramatically improve the visual design, user experience and consistency of our newsletters in coordination with our product and engineering teams.
Madison graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She enjoys gardening and collecting unique indoor plants. She is also an avid runner and knitter, and in her free time she learns a little bit about mobile app design and development with the hope of creating an app one day.
