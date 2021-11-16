Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Amy Cavenaile and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

We are excited to announce that Talia Trackim is becoming a full-time designer.

Talia was a summer intern this year and immediately impressed with her ability to work across a variety of sections, from news and sports to features. She helped design presentations for stories on the expanding range of white sharks, pandemic-driven global hunger, how diversity is changing America and the hesitancy of pregnant women to get vaccinated. She also collaborated with the Talent Network on an infrastructure package that looked at 10 underfunded projects around the country.

Talia graduated earlier this year from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she studied graphic design and English. She worked at The Daily Orange for three years, serving as the presentation director her junior year. Talia also interned at The Star Tribune in 2019. Outside of work, Talia enjoys reading, knitting and listening to fiction podcasts. She is looking forward to exploring Washington once the office reopens.

Please join us in congratulating Talia. Her first day is Nov. 22.