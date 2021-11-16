Talia graduated earlier this year from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she studied graphic design and English. She worked at The Daily Orange for three years, serving as the presentation director her junior year. Talia also interned at The Star Tribune in 2019. Outside of work, Talia enjoys reading, knitting and listening to fiction podcasts. She is looking forward to exploring Washington once the office reopens.
Please join us in congratulating Talia. Her first day is Nov. 22.