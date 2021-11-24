The forward-looking virtual Q&A session will explore the red flags missed, the consequences of President Trump’s inaction, and the fallout which is reshaping American democracy today.
“The aim of this newsroom-wide collaboration was to provide a definitive account of Jan. 6 through deep and revelatory reporting,” said Matea Gold, Washington Post National Political Enterprise and Investigations Editor. “We are pleased to take part in a conversation about this project with a global audience as we continue to explore the aftermath of the attack and growing distrust in elections.”
"The job of establishing what happened before, during and after the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill feels like one of the most important reporting assignments of the year," James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise Media said. "Everyone at Tortoise is excited to join forces with The Washington Post investigative team to try to make sense of what happened – and what might happen next. Join us for a vital conversation."
The Jan. 6 ThinkIn will be made available to current Tortoise and Washington Post UK subscribers, with tickets on sale to the general public.
For more information: bit.ly/30ZiWZ8