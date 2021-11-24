The Washington Post is partnering with Tortoise Media — a UK-based leader in the slow news revolution — on a special digital ThinkIn featuring the key storytellers behind The Post’s widely acclaimed three-part immersive series on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Wednesday December 1 at 1:30pm EST. Moderated by Tortoise Cofounder and Editor James Harding, “The Attack: How secure is American democracy” will include Washington Post Investigative Reporter Aaron Davis, National Political Reporter Amy Gardner, Senior Washington Correspondent Phillip Rucker, and Political Enterprise and Investigative reporter Rosalind Helderman.

The forward-looking virtual Q&A session will explore the red flags missed, the consequences of President Trump’s inaction, and the fallout which is reshaping American democracy today.

“The aim of this newsroom-wide collaboration was to provide a definitive account of Jan. 6 through deep and revelatory reporting,” said Matea Gold, Washington Post National Political Enterprise and Investigations Editor. “We are pleased to take part in a conversation about this project with a global audience as we continue to explore the aftermath of the attack and growing distrust in elections.”

"The job of establishing what happened before, during and after the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill feels like one of the most important reporting assignments of the year," James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise Media said. "Everyone at Tortoise is excited to join forces with The Washington Post investigative team to try to make sense of what happened – and what might happen next. Join us for a vital conversation."

The Jan. 6 ThinkIn will be made available to current Tortoise and Washington Post UK subscribers, with tickets on sale to the general public.

For more information: bit.ly/30ZiWZ8