“This unique issue demonstrates the sheer breadth of storytelling that we are going to surrender if we, as a society, can’t find a way to revive local news sources,” said Richard Just, editor of The Washington Post Magazine. “Our hope is that, by showcasing these stories through extensive reporting, we can deliver a powerful statement about the importance of local journalism and the need to make sure it does not disappear.”
In this issue — co-edited by Magazine articles editors Whitney Joiner and Alexa McMahon — each piece originates from a news desert, an area with few or no local news outlets. Topics range from the mystery of a possible grizzly bear serial killer in Idaho, to an Alaskan community in danger of losing their only school because of erosion, to a West Virginia pastor who has defied the odds to create a diverse congregation, to two men in Oregon who are giving unclaimed human remains a proper burial. The Post’s media columnist Margaret Sullivan writes in the accompanying introduction, “The demise of local news poses the kind of danger to our democracy that should have alarm sirens screeching across the land.”
Readers will be immersed visually with photos and illustrations and can learn more about the demise of local newspapers through a detailed map.
All 12 stories can be found here. The special issue will run in print on Sunday, Dec 5.