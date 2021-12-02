The Washington Post/AU fellow will help cover greater Washington, a diverse region that includes the nation’s capital and its suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, including both state capital bureaus, and across such topics as government, politics, crime, social issues, transportation, development, and education.
“Each year, a fellow has the opportunity to join an award-winning Metro staff that writes feature and trend stories, investigates major local institutions and covers breaking news in data-driven and highly visual ways,” says Krissah Thompson, Managing Editor at The Washington Post. “We’re pleased to again partner with American University, which shares our values of creating impactful professional experiences and building a more inclusive industry.”
AU’s School of Communication is proud of its long-standing partnership with The Washington Post on this prestigious fellowship. “This is the ultimate in experiential journalism education,” says SOC Dean Sam Fulwood III. “Our fellows work side-by-side with some of the top professional journalists in the country. Along with our practicum class held in the newsroom, this fellowship can be life-changing for students.”
The year-long fellowship begins in September 2022.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Two to five years of journalism experience, doing high-caliber work
- A career devoted to journalism, with a focus on deep reporting and elegant writing
- Superb work ethic, willing to take direction, and ability to multitask
- Experience in reporting on or background in religion, transportation, education, law enforcement, or government is a plus
- Ability to create engaging digital content is a plus
- Women and members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply
ELIGIBILITY
- Applied and accepted to the AU MA in Journalism & Public Affairs
- Enrolled full-time (9 credits or more)
- U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status
HOW TO APPLY
- Apply to the MA program in Journalism and Public Affairs via the online form. As part of your application to the Master’s program, you will need to submit the following documents: official transcripts, resume, admissions essay, two letters of recommendation, portfolio (optional), application form and $55 application fee.
- On the application form, indicate your interest in The Washington Post Fellowship by clicking “Yes,” under The Washington Post Fellowship.
- Once you indicate your interest, a prompt will ask you to submit these additional materials:
- Cover letter, no more than two pages, describing your interest in and qualifications for The Washington Post Fellowship.
- Up to three samples of work (provide links to your work in one Word document).
- Two additional letters of recommendation for The Washington Post Fellowship, addressing your professional qualifications and the ways in which you would benefit from the fellowship.
COMPENSATION
Full tuition and an approximately $30,000 stipend
APPLICATION DEADLINE
March 1, 2022