Before migrating north, Brian was the Urban Team editor for Norfolk and Portsmouth beginning in 2016 after a four-year stint as the Pilot’s copy desk chief. Brian was a Dow Jones intern at the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader, after which he joined the sports copy desk before becoming a designer and night news editor there.
At The Post, Brian has used all his editing skills, working as a rim editor, slot editor and topic editor – a cross-section that will serve him well as the only copy editor in London. During his tenure, Brian has copy edited many projects, including “2C,” and is particularly proud of his work during the Senate hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the day Christine Blasey Ford testified.
After growing up in Hershey, Pa., Brian graduated from Penn State in 2004 with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science.
Brian likes to do carpentry, travel, cook, play Scrabble and do the crossword. He is also a newlywed and is excited to see the world with his wife, Kelsey, and their beagle mix, Max.
Please join us in congratulating Brian; he set up shop across the pond earlier this month.