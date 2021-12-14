Whitney’s career began on the copy desk at the Monitor in McAllen, Tex., near the border, which sparked her love for international affairs and a desire to go abroad. She spent the next four and a half years at the Cambodia Daily, an independent English-language daily in Phnom Penh.
She followed that up with a stint at the Gannett hub in Louisville before going back to Asia in 2013 to work as the national desk editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul.
At The Post, Whitney has been a nimble copy editor who also fills in as the National/Foreign night editor. She has worked on numerous enterprise projects, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “2C.” Her favorite story to work on was Karen Heller’s 2019 profile of George Takei.
A native of the Midwest who grew up in Ohio and Indiana, Whitney holds a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.
Whitney enjoys traveling, photography and exploring new places on foot. Her most memorable adventures include a trek through the Nepali Himalayas and a footrace in Swedish Lapland, where she and her twin sister got lost and stumbled into Norway before finding their way back to their cabin. She is also a die-hard fan of “Jeopardy!” and Keanu Reeves.
Please join us in congratulating Whitney; she will move to Seoul in January.