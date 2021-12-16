In April, the platform rebranded as Arc XP, reflecting Arc’s evolution into a modern digital experience platform (DXP) that provides an end-to-end solution for media organizations and enterprise brands across industries.
When it came to releasing new features, integrations and products, 2021 was a record year for Arc XP, highlighting its commitment to providing the capabilities and tools clients need to succeed today, and deliver the extensibility that will enable them to meet their future goals. Most notable is the launch of the company’s e-commerce platform, Arc Commerce, built to meet the desire of marketers to use storytelling to build deeper consumer relationships and drive omnichannel revenue goals.
The debut of Arc XP’s e-commerce platform was celebrated by Washington Post owner and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos: “Congratulations to Arc XP on the launch of its eCommerce tools. This is an area of growth and investment for the team, and they have created a high-performance, flexible platform that combines content and commerce together into one seamless experience.”
