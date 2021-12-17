On January 6, 2021, three dozen Post journalists covered the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill. Some were close enough to the violence to hear fatal shots fired; some huddled for safety in a boiler room and still kept reporting; others were in the middle of skirmishes that made them fear for their safety; and some were arrested. And yet, not one of them left. Journalists working in other parts of the city ran toward the Capitol. Journalists not even assigned to work that day grabbed notebooks and moved into the fray. Throughout the long, cold, bleak day and night, they bore witness. And with their words, their photographs, their video, they conveyed to millions of Post readers around the country and around the world the history that was unfolding in the nation’s capital. For their courage, their fortitude and their commitment to the mission of The Post’s journalism, the Staff of The Post are the recipients of the Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism award.