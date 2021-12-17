The full list of this year’s winners include:
2021 Eugene Meyer Award
Mary Farley, Production
Mary Farley is a Maintenance Manager who joined The Post more than 17 years ago. She has been the backbone of the maintenance operations at the Springfield production facility and has transformed the departments she inherited over the years. She transitioned her teams from “seat of the pants operations,” to ones that use science and data to inform decisions, to troubleshoot problems, and to perform preventative and predictive maintenance before experiencing machine failures that would shut down processes and impact the delivery of The Post. Over the last 20, pandemic-ruled, months she has also employed tools such as UV light and other processes used to sanitize equipment and the air we breathe. Through that time, she maintained high morale for those who came to work every day. For all these reasons, Mary embodies The Post’s values and spirit of the Eugene Meyer Award.
Ann Gerhart, News
Ann Gerhart is a Senior Editor for Digital Enterprise who joined The Post more than 26 years ago. She came to The Post in 1995 and during her tenure, she has been an editor and writer in Style, National and Outlook. She has also been part of two staff Pulitzer Prizes, for Breaking News in 2008 and for Explanatory Reporting in 2020. In her current role, Ann collaborates with journalists across news sections and in graphics, video, photography, audio and design to produce digital enterprise and to create new story forms. Ann is an exemplar of a newsroom that is endlessly curious, where lifelong learning is a joy and where imagining the future is both part of the fun and part of the mission of The Post. For all these reasons and many more, Ann is well-deserving of this award.
Trey Johnson, News
Trey Johnson is an Editorial Copy Chief who joined The Post more than 23 years ago. Throughout his career, he has built first-class teams by managing and supporting them with great humanity and commitment. He has maintained the Opinions section’s dedication to zero-error in print pages while helping shepherd the team to a new era of digital-first and extending the standards of video, audio and other new platforms. Under his leadership, the multi-platform desk has become an 18-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week operation, constantly attuned to The Post’s mission of being both timely and thoughtful. Through the tightest deadlines and most extreme emergencies, he and his editors work tirelessly to assure that everything published meets The Post’s standards, while showing respect for every writer’s voice. For his fierce pride, supreme competence and quiet dedication, Trey is richly deserving of this award.
Michele Wade, Finance
Michele Wade is a Finance Manager for Accounts Payable and Purchasing who joined The Post more than 25 years ago. As she progressed in her career moving from a collector to credit analyst, and later into a management role as the new accounts team supervisor, she helped develop many of the procedures and policies for those groups that are still in use more than a decade later. Throughout her career, Michele has had a singular focus to help The Post succeed in its mission through a dedication to our high standards and excellent customer service for both our internal and external business partners. Her understanding of how all The Post’s business processes connect through Finance has allowed her to become a subject matter expert and go-to person for the Finance team. A critical leader with a focus on high quality work, balancing speed and accuracy, Michele is befitting of the Eugene Meyer Award.
Winners of the 2021 Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism
On January 6, 2021, three dozen Post journalists covered the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill. Some were close enough to the violence to hear fatal shots fired; some huddled for safety in a boiler room and still kept reporting; others were in the middle of skirmishes that made them fear for their safety; and some were arrested. And yet, not one of them left. Journalists working in other parts of the city ran toward the Capitol. Journalists not even assigned to work that day grabbed notebooks and moved into the fray. Throughout the long, cold, bleak day and night, they bore witness. And with their words, their photographs, their video, they conveyed to millions of Post readers around the country and around the world the history that was unfolding in the nation’s capital. For their courage, their fortitude and their commitment to the mission of The Post’s journalism, the Staff of The Post are the recipients of the Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism award.