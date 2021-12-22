Since joining The Post in 2012, Gaye has stood out for her work ethic, her responsiveness and her commitment to the Foreign desk’s mission, often stepping in during off-hours to assist with banking, insurance and other issues related to international reporting. She has been a dedicated, highly organized partner to correspondents through a variety of crises.
In moving into her new role, Gaye will benefit from her strong accounting background and the skill with spreadsheets that she has already demonstrated through years of work in building and tracking the Foreign budget. She will remain the primary liaison between foreign bureaus and Human Resources on matters related to moving, benefits and time off, working closely with H.R.’s global mobility team.
Before coming to the newsroom, Gaye had strong and varied experience in roles that included time as a restaurant manager, a Realtor and as a senior auditor for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Istanbul. She is a graduate of Middle East Technical University in Turkey, with a B.A. in city and regional planning, and completed a pre-MBA at Marmara University, specializing in management techniques.
Along with her fluent English, Gaye speaks native Turkish. She is also a master practitioner of neuro-linguistic programming, and she guided “relaxation sessions” for Post employees every Wednesday from 2014 to 2018. She is the mother of a college freshman and a high-school junior.
Please join us in congratulating Gaye on her new role.