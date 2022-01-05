The Washington Post today announced Derrica Lane has joined the Client Solutions team as Director of Product and Solutions Marketing. Lane will lead a team responsible for developing positioning for brands, publishers, and the industry, leveraging The Washington Post’s vast product and solution offerings to meet their business needs.

“As a true collaborative partner, our focus is on delivering new and exciting opportunities for our advertising partners centered around creativity and a deep understanding of our readership,” said Joy Robins, Chief Revenue Officer at The Washington Post. “Derrica brings extensive experience as both a creative storyteller and data-driven marketer, which will help further the success we’ve seen with our unique go-to-market strategies.”

Lane most recently served as Director, News Site Strategy at ViacomCBS. Previously, she held senior positions at companies including WarnerMedia, New York Media (now Vox) and NBCUniversal. Working cross-functionally with revenue and editorial teams, she has executed partnerships with leading brands including MasterCard, Invesco, Coca-Cola, Zelle, and Hulu. Derrica is a graduate of Fordham University Lincoln Center.

“The Washington Post has established itself as an indispensable partner to brands with a strong track record of driving real results. This is an exciting time of growth at The Washington Post, and I’m excited to join the team,” said Lane.