This has been an informative experiment in creating a standalone product and taking a visual approach to storytelling relevant to the lives of millennial women. Since The Lily’s launch, we have learned a lot about our audience and the features that delighted readers most, and we plan to apply those lessons to other topics. The staff that has powered The Lily will take on assignments in Features and National. Members of the team will also curate a new gender and identity landing page, helping our readers more easily discover the breadth of gender and identity coverage that The Post offers and showcasing reporting from writers across the newsroom including Emily Wax, Caroline Kitchener, Casey Parks and more and commentary from gender columnist Monica Hesse.