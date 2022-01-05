“In the past year, The Post has uncovered extensive new details into what led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including a cascade of warnings that law enforcement officials received before the insurrection,” said Cameron Barr, senior managing editor at The Washington Post. “Our fact-based reporting will continue to hold those involved to account and shed light on where the nation is headed one year later.”
Three-part investigative series “The Attack” available across Post platforms and to be distributed on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.
The Washington Post will feature its investigative series “The Attack: Before, During and After” on the homepage and across Post platforms, allowing readers to easily rediscover the complete three-part account detailing the forces that led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the growing distrust in America’s elections that has spread in its aftermath. More than 75 journalists in the Post newsroom contributed to The Attack, including more than 25 reporters. The 28-page special section will also be inserted into 2,700 copies of the print newspaper delivered to offices on Capitol Hill. The series originally published online Oct. 31 and in print Nov. 7.
Readers can access a live blog throughout the day with the latest developments from Capitol Hill.
The live blog will be updated throughout the day with updates on speeches given by President Biden and Vice President Harris, events planned in the House chamber and any rallies or dueling protests that take place in Washington, D.C.
The Post’s “Special Report with Libby Casey” will broadcast live from Capitol Hill.
Starting at 8:30am ET on Jan. 6, Post anchor Libby Casey will host a series of conversations from Capitol Hill with Post congressional reporter Rhonda Colvin, who was barricaded inside during the siege, video journalist Jorge Ribas, who reported from the riot outside the building, plus national security reporter Devlin Barrett, national video reporter Hannah Jewell and columnist James Hohmann. They will also react to and provide analysis on speeches given on the Hill and other developments from the day. Viewers can click here to watch.
Washington Post Live will host interviews with lawmakers and key voices on the front lines on Jan. 6 .
Post Live will host conversations with Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for D.C. Donell Harvin and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell. Viewers can click here to watch.
“Post Reports” and Post Opinions’ “Please, Go On,” podcasts to air special Jan. 6 episodes.
“Post Reports” will host a roundtable conversation guest hosted by White House reporter Cleve Wootson and Post senior correspondent Dan Balz, political enterprise and investigations reporter Rosalind Helderman and national political reporter Amy Gardner about the state of our democracy one year later to publish on Jan. 5. “Post Reports” will air a second special episode on Jan. 7 featuring an interview with Post feature writer Caitlin Gibson and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) where the congressman recounts his year of grief and purpose following his son’s suicide and the Jan. 6 attacks. Click here to access “Post Reports” episodes. On Jan. 6, listeners can also tune in to “Please, Go On,” hosted by opinion columnist James Hohmann, for an interview with retired U.S. Army major general Paul Eaton. He will discuss his co-authored op-ed warning that the military must prepare for a 2024 insurrection. Click here to access “Please, Go On” episodes.
The Post will host a special Twitter Space conversation on Jan. 6 .
Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, Twitter users can follow @washingtonpost for a one-hour Twitter Space conversation on the anniversary with The Post’s Rhonda Colvin, Paul Kane, Post opinion columnist James Hohmann and video director and editor Lindsey Sitz, anchored by Libby Casey.
For the latest coverage, readers can follow Post reporters and Opinion columnists on the ground: Paul Kane, Rhonda Colvin, Marianna Sotomayor, Mike DeBonis and Dana Milbank.