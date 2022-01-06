During her internship, Hadley collaborated with every part of Video. She edited dispatches from survivors of the Surfside condo collapse, produced explainers on the science of the coronavirus and clipped live breaking news.
Outside of work, Hadley enjoys traveling, rock climbing and hiking. She moved to D.C. this summer from North Carolina after completing a master’s in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Hadley’s first day in her full-time role was Jan. 3. Please join us in congratulating her.