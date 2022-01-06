Announcement from Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman and Breaking News Senior Producer Nicki DeMarco:

We are thrilled to announce Hadley Green is joining the Video department as a breaking news editor. Hadley transitions to a full-time role after her summer internship, which extended into a contract role this past fall.

Working as an embed in Metro, Hadley filed stories on the precarious return to the classroom for the first day of school in D.C. and explained the basics of the Virginia elections. She worked closely with Emily Davies to tell the moving story about Coach Kevin McGill, who uses football to help guide his young team members away from gun violence.

During her internship, Hadley collaborated with every part of Video. She edited dispatches from survivors of the Surfside condo collapse, produced explainers on the science of the coronavirus and clipped live breaking news.

Outside of work, Hadley enjoys traveling, rock climbing and hiking. She moved to D.C. this summer from North Carolina after completing a master’s in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hadley’s first day in her full-time role was Jan. 3. Please join us in congratulating her.