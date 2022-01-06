His focus will be to guide these departments to continue to break news, in both spot stories and enterprise, and to present their journalism in the most innovative ways possible. Collaboration and partnerships with our visual and audience teams will be key to success.
As National editor since 2017, Steven led its coverage teams through the Trump years: the Russia investigation, two impeachments, a presidential election and an insurrection. For much of that time, the pandemic unfolded as protests for racial justice surged, creating a triple helix of coverage complexity. In responding to these sprawling, demanding stories, Steven and his staff have consistently met the highest standards of Post journalism: rapid news reporting, rigorous accountability, probing enterprise, creative storytelling. National’s reporters and researchers, often in concert with colleagues around the room, have brought home five Pulitzers under Steven’s guidance – for covering the Secret Service, Trump’s philanthropy, Trump and Russia, the allegations against Roy Moore and the Earth’s warming climate. Last year, National reporters earned three George Polk Awards.
Steven’s ardent cultivation of our political report – in 2008, he became deputy National politics editor and then dropped the “deputy” and later added “senior” – has helped to cement The Post’s dominance in the coverage of American politics. His talents as a recruiter have powered this success; many on our politics staff are here because Steven asked them to lunch or coffee when they worked someplace else. Those who got to The Post by other means have prospered as a result of Steven’s unflinching instinct for a good story and how best to tell it.
He is a graceful, thoughtful line editor who can crystallize what others have left foggy, identify a structure that can give a piece its keel and excise any wind that doesn’t power the sail. He has embraced innovation and experimentation – oral histories, real-time factchecking, the techniques of the graphic novel – all in the pursuit of blowing away our readers.
Journalists are galvanized and uplifted by Steven’s expectations. He wants their scoopiest reporting, their most evocative narratives, their most compelling presentations, their most authoritative and gripping writing. Sometimes that means producing our longest-ever stories, and it’s no wonder that many of National’s efforts have become books – on Trump’s double impeachments, on his mendacity, on the Mueller report. A forthcoming biography of George Floyd was germinated when Steven called a meeting to brainstorm a series on Floyd’s life. He fosters this groundbreaking work because he is a supportive and empathetic manager.
Steven grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1994 with a degree in government. Soon after, he joined The Post as a nighttime copy aide. He spent nearly three years as a news aide, then became a reporter and columnist on Financial before moving to Metro to cover Prince William and Stafford counties, two Virginia General Assembly sessions and regional transportation. An introduction to editing on Metro in 2007 preceded his move to National the following year. His kinship with The Post transcends his illustrious career here; he is married to Amy Joyce, The Post’s parenting editor. They met in the old newsroom and now live in the District with their sons, Sam and Jonah.
His promotion is effective immediately; Matea Gold will lead National as interim editor until Steven’s successor is named.
In combination with the three deputy managing editors for news we named Monday, this appointment is an important step in solidifying The Post’s senior leadership team. Please join us in congratulating Steven as he takes on this new role.