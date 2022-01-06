Steven grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1994 with a degree in government. Soon after, he joined The Post as a nighttime copy aide. He spent nearly three years as a news aide, then became a reporter and columnist on Financial before moving to Metro to cover Prince William and Stafford counties, two Virginia General Assembly sessions and regional transportation. An introduction to editing on Metro in 2007 preceded his move to National the following year. His kinship with The Post transcends his illustrious career here; he is married to Amy Joyce, The Post’s parenting editor. They met in the old newsroom and now live in the District with their sons, Sam and Jonah.