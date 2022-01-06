Under the new structure, both the subscription and advertising teams will report to Robins. In addition, the subscription team will be significantly expanded.
“There is tremendous opportunity in coordinating our revenue strategy to focus on our audience and the experience of being a Washington Post subscriber,” said Robins. “When we align our business approach with the reader, we build a stronger offering that will positively impact both our subscription and advertising businesses.”
In 2021, The Post achieved record-breaking digital advertising revenue under Robins, with every division reaching or exceeding its goals. With business from major advertiser categories and offering a suite of powerful tech solutions, Robins has built a Client Solutions team with a reputation for being consultative partners and delivering real, value-based business outcomes for brands. Prior to The Washington Post, Robins served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at Quartz where she led the company to triple digit growth.