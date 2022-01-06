The Washington Post today announced it is promoting Chief Revenue Officer Joy Robins, expanding her role to oversee both advertising and subscription revenue. Robins will be responsible for growing the overall business, including increasing digital subscriptions and overseeing the ongoing development of advertising partnerships.

“The Washington Post has grown significantly over the last five years, and it is important we enhance the synergy between our largest revenue streams,” said Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. “Joy is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of strategically driving the business forward. I am thrilled to have her take on this expanded role as we head into another year of growth at The Post.”

Under the new structure, both the subscription and advertising teams will report to Robins. In addition, the subscription team will be significantly expanded.

“There is tremendous opportunity in coordinating our revenue strategy to focus on our audience and the experience of being a Washington Post subscriber,” said Robins. “When we align our business approach with the reader, we build a stronger offering that will positively impact both our subscription and advertising businesses.”

In 2021, The Post achieved record-breaking digital advertising revenue under Robins, with every division reaching or exceeding its goals. With business from major advertiser categories and offering a suite of powerful tech solutions, Robins has built a Client Solutions team with a reputation for being consultative partners and delivering real, value-based business outcomes for brands. Prior to The Washington Post, Robins served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at Quartz where she led the company to triple digit growth.