Since 2011, Abha has been a stalwart of The Post’s Business Desk, rising from web producer to her most recent job covering the fast-moving retail beat. Particularly during the pandemic, Abha’s work has been revelatory and deeply human. Starting with the first layoffs attributed to the crisis in March 2020, Abha broke major economic news week after week, illuminating the disruption among workers and employers in the hard-hit service sector. She also chronicled emerging issues of inequality as frontline workers lost their jobs or faced infection while many office workers benefited from the relative safety of remote work. Her work was featured in a team entry chronicling the plight of essential workers that was honored with a 2021 Gerald Loeb award for beat reporting.