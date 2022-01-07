Before the pandemic, Abha was a standout reporter on the retail beat and the business breaking-news team who once camped out overnight in a Kohl’s parking lot to write about retailers’ desperate efforts to lure holiday shoppers. She also wrote about the impact of the Trump administration on Washington businesses – including strip clubs tuning their televisions to CNN – and about the improbable comeback of Crocs.
Before coming to The Post, Abha wrote for Fast Company and Forbes and served as a James Reston Reporting Fellow at The New York Times, where she covered the Great Recession and white-collar crime. A native of Austin, Abha graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She lives in the District with her husband and two daughters.
Please join us in congratulating Abha on her new role. She starts immediately.