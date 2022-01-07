Olga has distinguished herself as a meticulous recipe editor and collegial member of the Voraciously team. She has also written recipes, including the Jewish staple kasha varnishkes, a DIY vanilla extract, and Instant Pot versions of risotto and pork shoulder. When we were scratching our heads about how to approach the first pandemic Thanksgiving in 2020, Olga suggested we focus on the sheet pan, inspiring us to design five sheet-pan meals to appeal to readers who might want the traditional turkey, or chicken, duck and vegetarian options.