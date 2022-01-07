Olga has distinguished herself as a meticulous recipe editor and collegial member of the Voraciously team. She has also written recipes, including the Jewish staple kasha varnishkes, a DIY vanilla extract, and Instant Pot versions of risotto and pork shoulder. When we were scratching our heads about how to approach the first pandemic Thanksgiving in 2020, Olga suggested we focus on the sheet pan, inspiring us to design five sheet-pan meals to appeal to readers who might want the traditional turkey, or chicken, duck and vegetarian options.
After working in finance for a decade, Olga turned to a career in food and cooking, starting as a recipe tester and assistant to New York Times columnist Melissa Clark. She later worked as a project editor at the publishing house Phaidon, editing books by such acclaimed chefs as Enrique Olvera and Jeremy Fox. She has co-written and developed recipes for cookbooks by “Chopped” judge Marc Murphy, Miami chef Michael Schwartz, “Iron Chef” Mark Forgione and others. She has two more books in the works: “Hot Sheet” with Sanaë Lemoine and “Everyday Grand” with Jocelyn Delk Adams.
As she wrote in her cover letter, “My cooking and writing are shaped by my upbringing as a Jewish Russian American. As an immigrant, I’ve always pushed back against the notion of which food cultures, dishes or ingredients are deemed as ‘accessible’ or appealing, and who gets a seat at the table.”
Olga earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in history from Carnegie Mellon University. She speaks fluent Russian and lives in Silver Spring with her husband, ex-Postie Andrew Freedman; their son, Avi; their cat, Forrest; and their dog. Olga’s priorities are obvious in the name of that dog: Latke.
Please join us in welcoming Olga officially as a staff editor.