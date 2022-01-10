Washington Post Live today announces the launch of a new programming series available exclusively to Washington Post subscribers, creating a unique benefit for its most loyal audience. The series will feature high-profile interviews with newsmakers, in-depth conversations with noteworthy authors, and insightful and revealing discussions with the journalists behind The Post’s most ambitious projects. Subscribers will be able to submit questions for program guests and, for author events, be given the opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of the author’s book. Video will also be available to subscribers after the program.