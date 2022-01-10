“We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our subscribers. This series gives them access to discussions and guest pairings they can’t find anywhere else and invites them to be part of the conversation,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer at The Post and GM of Washington Post Live. “Our first event captures these ambitions by bringing together two titans of journalism, Carl Bernstein and Carol Leonnig.”
The series kicks off on Tuesday, January 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET with former Post reporter and legendary investigative journalist Carl Bernstein in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig. Bernstein will discuss his new memoir, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” which, for the first time, recounts his remarkable career from teenage newspaper copyboy to breaking the Watergate scandal, and beyond.