Souad, one of the best-sourced reporters on al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, has a long string of global exclusives including the unmasking of Jihadi John and the death of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the leader of the group that staged the 2015 Paris attacks. She has been at the center of some of our deepest journalism on international terrorism, reporting from Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. She has also reported for The New York Times, Der Spiegel and ZDF, the German public broadcaster. A Pulitzer Prize finalist for her work as part of The Post’s coverage of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Souad is the recipient of numerous awards including the Daniel Pearl Award and Germany’s prestigious Henri-Nannen Prize and Ludwig-Börne Prize.