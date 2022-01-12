This new role is a natural extension of the work Souad has been doing since she joined the national security team in 2017 and before that as a longtime contributor, whose first reporting for The Post was in Germany in the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Most recently, she was part of the investigation of the NSO Group by The Post and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories.
Souad, one of the best-sourced reporters on al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, has a long string of global exclusives including the unmasking of Jihadi John and the death of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the leader of the group that staged the 2015 Paris attacks. She has been at the center of some of our deepest journalism on international terrorism, reporting from Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. She has also reported for The New York Times, Der Spiegel and ZDF, the German public broadcaster. A Pulitzer Prize finalist for her work as part of The Post’s coverage of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Souad is the recipient of numerous awards including the Daniel Pearl Award and Germany’s prestigious Henri-Nannen Prize and Ludwig-Börne Prize.
Souad has written four books, most recently her critically acclaimed memoir, “I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad,” which the New Yorker described as “an enthralling and sometimes shocking blend of reportage and memoir from the centers of jihadi networks.” Souad will continue to be based in Washington and report to the national security desk.
Please join us in congratulating Souad on her new role.