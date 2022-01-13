“Dozens of U.S. nationals are currently being held hostage by foreign governments for leverage. ‘Bring Them Home’ sheds light on a crisis that is becoming a new geopolitical norm: hostage-taking as a foreign policy tool,” said Kate Woodsome, who leads Opinions Video at The Washington Post and is co-director of the short film with Ray Whitehouse. “The film is an intimate, timely portrayal of the latest chapter in the decades-long Iran hostage crisis, and more broadly, offers a window into the global problem of arbitrary detentions. We are grateful to be debuting it at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.”
Now entering its 19th year, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is the premier venue for nonfiction film in the American West, elevating non-fiction films that have the power to transform our world, our culture, our youth and ourselves. The festival will run from Feb. 18 to 27, 2022 in Missoula, Mont., as well as stream online.
The short documentary will also publish online this spring at wapo.st/BringThemHome, where you can now watch a trailer of the film.