The people in these positions will report to Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor Kat Downs Mulder, working closely with her and other news, product and engineering leaders as well as partners across the organization. Together, they will develop cross-functional teams and implement plans for product development, digital audience growth, effective workflows and tools, and innovative forms of storytelling – initiatives that will facilitate high-impact journalism, achieve our strategic goals and ensure operational excellence.
We are excited to build out this team and continue the ambitious and creative work that has made The Post one of the world’s most innovative media companies. We are posting these positions today.