Announcement from Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor Kat Downs Mulder, Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, and Chief Information Officer Shailesh Prakash:

We are happy to announce the creation of four leadership roles that will be key to the success of the hybrid News-Product-Engineering structure announced in October: heads of product, product operations, audience, and curation and platforms. This structure will help accelerate digital innovation across The Washington Post, which has never been more important as we work to modernize the way we tell stories, expand our subscriber base and evolve in the digital space.

The people in these positions will report to Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor Kat Downs Mulder, working closely with her and other news, product and engineering leaders as well as partners across the organization. Together, they will develop cross-functional teams and implement plans for product development, digital audience growth, effective workflows and tools, and innovative forms of storytelling – initiatives that will facilitate high-impact journalism, achieve our strategic goals and ensure operational excellence.

We are excited to build out this team and continue the ambitious and creative work that has made The Post one of the world’s most innovative media companies. We are posting these positions today.