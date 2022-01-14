P.J. comes to us from Politico, where she led coverage of international trade, agriculture, food regulation and rural America, running stories about the Trump administration’s trade wars and the politics behind the 2018 Farm Bill. She was part of a Polk Award-winning series about the USDA’s failures to address climate change and edited an award-winning investigation about weaknesses in the country’s food-safety system.
Before joining Politico in 2017, she worked for The New York Times for 11 years as assistant business editor for digital news, news editor for DealBook, deputy night editor and staff editor.
Before that, P.J. was a reporter for 12 years, starting at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she covered dairy issues, manufacturing and the commercialization of the internet. She later worked for nine years at Newsday, where she covered metro and business beats including telecommunications, Wall Street, New York state politics and economic development.
P.J. has a master’s in journalism and a bachelor’s in journalism and international studies from Northwestern University. She has lived overseas in Brazil, Hong Kong and the Philippines, and domestically in Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and Washington state. She resides in Montgomery County with her husband and son.
Her first day is Feb. 7. Please join me in welcoming her to The Post.