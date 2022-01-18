“We are grateful for the support of Washington Post readers in helping Post Helping Hand far exceed its fundraising goal for the season,” said Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. “Since its inception in 2014, Post Helping Hand has raised more than $1.8 million for local charities fighting homelessness, poverty and hunger in our community.”
Post Helping Hand was created to facilitate significant financial donations directly to human service nonprofit organizations in the Washington, D.C. region through Local Columnist John Kelly’s high-impact, in-depth narratives about those in need and the programs that assist them. Visit www.posthelpinghand.com to learn more.