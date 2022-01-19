“Post Politics Now will be a marquee element of our 2022 midterms coverage and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, offering readers an accessible and analytical guide through each day’s news cycle,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor at The Washington Post. “The coming campaign season promises an extraordinary amount of political news, so we are building on the success of our live updates files, which have engaged millions of users during major news moments, and reimagining how that format can be even more beneficial to readers looking to make sense of it all.”