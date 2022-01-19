Launching in the coming weeks, Post Politics Now integrates breaking news coverage with political analysis and visuals such as video and graphics to give readers a guided and seamless experience. In addition, Post Politics Now will showcase:
- Reporter Insights: A feature that provides valuable context from beat reporters on the ground
- Daily Dashboard: A schedule of the day’s political events with links to watch live video and access more in-depth stories
- Q&A: A feature that will showcase answers to reader questions in posts throughout the day
Post Politics Now will run on weekdays and will be anchored by veteran political reporter John Wagner, who originated the idea, and a forthcoming co-anchor.