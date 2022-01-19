The Washington Post today introduced “Post Politics Now,” a premium live news experience that gives readers an easy-to-digest feed of the day’s political news as well as expert analysis, insights and visual reporting to put the headlines into context.

“Post Politics Now will be a marquee element of our 2022 midterms coverage and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, offering readers an accessible and analytical guide through each day’s news cycle,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor at The Washington Post. “The coming campaign season promises an extraordinary amount of political news, so we are building on the success of our live updates files, which have engaged millions of users during major news moments, and reimagining how that format can be even more beneficial to readers looking to make sense of it all.”

Launching in the coming weeks, Post Politics Now integrates breaking news coverage with political analysis and visuals such as video and graphics to give readers a guided and seamless experience. In addition, Post Politics Now will showcase:

  • Reporter Insights: A feature that provides valuable context from beat reporters on the ground
  • Daily Dashboard: A schedule of the day’s political events with links to watch live video and access more in-depth stories
  • Q&A: A feature that will showcase answers to reader questions in posts throughout the day

Post Politics Now will run on weekdays and will be anchored by veteran political reporter John Wagner, who originated the idea, and a forthcoming co-anchor.