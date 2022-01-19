Jeff comes to this role after a terrific five-year run in Sports, where he drove coverage of the NFL while bringing enormous creativity to a broad range of topics. He edited Roman Stubbs’s wrenching piece about Ahmaud Arbery’s high school football coach, as well as a series about high school athletics that won the Curley Award for coverage of youth sports – and earned Roman recognition as a finalist for the Livingston Award. He edited Kent Babb’s story about a coach’s mission to save his players from gun violence at a New Orleans high school. And he edited Nicki Jhabvala’s powerful piece about a soldier who bonded with Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith while the pair recovered from nearly identical leg injuries.
Jeff also edited a memorable climate-change series, written by Rick Maese, that introduced readers to big-wave surfers who benefit from warming oceans and a historic, 135-mile Dutch ice-skating race that may never be held again. Jeff oversaw an innovative visual project that illuminated the signature offensive schemes of all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2018 season.
Before joining The Post in 2017, Jeff was editor in chief of Pro Football Focus, overseeing the company’s editorial operations and co-hosting a weekly NFL radio show on SiriusXM. He began his career at ESPN.
Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He lives in the District with his wife, Dayana Sarkisova, who edits The Post’s Climate Solutions team, and their dog, Pushkin.
Please join us in congratulating Jeff as he takes on this exciting new role. He starts today.