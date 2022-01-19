For the past two years Steven has worked on newsletters and editorial experiments for the Audience team. As an audience editor embedded with Features, he helped develop coverage strategies for the pop culture, books and wellness desks, and service journalism, including What Day Is It?, a newsletter about time perception and mental health during the pandemic that was a finalist for an Online Journalism Award. As a newsletter editor this past year, Steven edited flagship newsletters including Coronavirus Updates and The Post Most and helped launch Eat Voraciously , Tokyo Olympics and How To Read This Chart.

Before joining The Post, Steven was a reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education, where he covered academic freedom, college finances and the state and study of reading. He began his career assisting with daily news and investigative features as an editorial fellow on The Atlantic’s business desk.

Steven grew up in Indiana and studied English at Indiana University, with stints at a language program in Shanghai and a Fulbright journalism program in Berlin. He’s anxious to get back to traveling once the world calms down. Until then you can find him around Washington in used bookstores, farmers’ markets or in search of new restaurants.

Steven begins his new role Jan. 24. Please join us in congratulating him.