Robert Samuels, Tracy Jan, Jose Del Real, Aaron Williams won in the investigative news category for “This is what happens to us,” their data-driven investigation into how U.S. cities struggled to protect Black residents from the covid-19 pandemic, fueling disparities in disease and death.
In the commentary category, Michelle Singletary was awarded for “Sincerely, Michelle,” her memorable, moving series of essays addressing misconceptions about race, invoking her personal experience.
The NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards honor “black journalists who have amassed a distinguished body of work with extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the people of the African Diaspora.”
The winners were recognized last month at a virtual awards ceremony.