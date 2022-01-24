“Damon is an amazing writer with a distinct voice, at once funny and thoughtfully earnest,” said Richard Just, editor of The Washington Post Magazine. “He is a brilliant observer of American culture, history, and politics. But fundamentally, I think, he's a storyteller who has arguments to make -- one of the best practitioners of this craft in American journalism today.”
Young’s debut memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir In Essays” won the 2020 Thurber Prize for American Humor and Barnes & Noble's 2019 Discover Award. It was also longlisted for the PEN America Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award, nominated for both an NAACP Image Award and a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, and is a Krause Essay Prize nominee.
Young, 43, is also the co-founder of the culture blog VerySmartBrothas, was a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, a columnist for GQ, and has written for The Atlantic, Esquire, NY Mag, The Undefeated, EBONY, and The Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Young is also the creator and host of a forthcoming podcast with Crooked Media.
The Washington Post will publish Young’s first columns on Monday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 2.
The Washington Post Magazine will publish these columns in print on Sunday, February 6 and February 13.
Readers can sign up to have Damon’s columns delivered to their inbox by following him here.