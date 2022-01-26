Phil joined The Post in 2005 as an intern in the Prince George’s County bureau and returned for good the following summer in Southern Maryland. After covering a succession of beats for Metro, he joined National following the 2008 election to help Al Kamen cover the Obama transition for his famed “In The Loop” column. Thus began a 13-year run during which Phil also covered Congress, Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and the Obama White House, as well as general breaking news, including the Gabrielle Giffords shooting and Fort Hood massacre. He has reported for The Post from all 50 states and dozens of countries.