“Brian and Sebastian are well-known to Post Opinions readers who are drawn to Brian’s potent perspective about race, politics, sexuality and the deeply divided American landscape, and how Sebastian makes sense of central banking and the role technology is playing in our lives,” said Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. “We look forward to publishing their smart takes at a more regular cadence.”
Broome is the author of “Punch Me Up to the Gods,” a New York Times Editors’ Pick and the winner of the 2021 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction. In addition to The Post, his work has appeared in Poets and Writers, on Medium and more. Broome has been a finalist in the Moth storytelling competition and won the grand prize in Carnegie Mellon University’s Martin Luther King Writing Awards. He also won a VANN Award Audience Choice Award at the Cortada Short Film Festival and was a semifinalist in the Portland Short Fest.
Mallaby is the Paul A. Volcker senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations. An experienced journalist and public speaker, Mallaby is the author of five books, most recently “The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future,” to be published in February. His book “The Man Who Knew: The Life & Times of Alan Greenspan” won the 2016 Financial Times/McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award and the 2017 George S. Eccles Prize in Economic Writing. His book “More Money Than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite” was the recipient of the 2011 Loeb Prize and a New York Times bestseller. Mallaby was a Washington Post columnist and Editorial Board member for eight years.