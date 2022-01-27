Monika has directed the news research department at the Associated Press since 2018 and previously had worked as a researcher at AP since 2000. As AP's head of research, in addition to managing the team, she conducted research for both long-term projects and breaking news and developed and conducted training for AP staffers on electronic resources, FOIA requests and best practices in information sourcing.
Monika was a contributor to AP’s investigation “Seafood from Slaves,” which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for public service. In 2017, she was cited by AP for tracking down the home of FBI Director James Comey after news broke that he had been fired by President Trump. Although the location had been scrubbed from public records, Monika used multiple databases to look for homes owned by corporations, zeroing in on one that had been blurred from Google Street View. That allowed AP to dispatch visual teams and secure exclusive images of Comey behind his security gate.
Monika is well-known among her industry colleagues for her work on unearthing people’s background, as well as leading ambitious research efforts under tight deadlines.
She was awarded the National Press Foundation Paul Miller Fellowship in 2013.
Before joining AP, Monika worked four years (for our own Mike Semel) as a computer-assisted reporting specialist at the Bergen Record.
She will start Jan. 31. Please join us in welcoming Monika to the newsroom.