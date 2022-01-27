Razzan came to the Post in 2019 as a social media editor, working with that team to maintain our social media accounts, creating campaigns for larger enterprise stories and developing initiatives on Reddit and Twitter Moments.
Before coming to The Post, Razzan worked as a digital producer for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2018 with a B.A. in journalism and a minor in political science.
She will work with Alice Crites, Magda Jean-Louis and Jennifer Jenkins, our indefatigable research team, which will be led by our new research director, Monika Mathur.
Razzan lives in the District and in her spare time enjoys climbing and avoiding Twitter.
Please join us in congratulating Razzan on her new role.