Announcement from Deputy Managing Editor Barbara Vobejda, News Projects Editor Ed Thiede and Managing Editor Cameron Barr:

We are very happy to announce that Razzan Nakhlawi is joining our News Research team as a staff researcher.

Razzan brings broad experience to this role. She spent the past year working with the national security staff as a recipient of The Post’s Opportunity Year fellowship, collaborating with reporters on stories about extremism, anti-Asian attacks and pandemic misinformation. Her skills probing the dark corners of the web have been invaluable in building our knowledge of key figures in extremist movements.

Razzan came to the Post in 2019 as a social media editor, working with that team to maintain our social media accounts, creating campaigns for larger enterprise stories and developing initiatives on Reddit and Twitter Moments.

Before coming to The Post, Razzan worked as a digital producer for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2018 with a B.A. in journalism and a minor in political science.

She will work with Alice Crites, Magda Jean-Louis and Jennifer Jenkins, our indefatigable research team, which will be led by our new research director, Monika Mathur.

Razzan lives in the District and in her spare time enjoys climbing and avoiding Twitter.

Please join us in congratulating Razzan on her new role.