Olorunnipa and Witte received this honor for their story, “Born with two strikes: How systemic racism shaped Floyd’s life and hobbled his ambition.” This reporting is a part of The Washington Post staff’s six-part series, “George Floyd’s America: Examining systemic racism and racial injustice in the post-civil rights era,” which explores the institutional and societal roadblocks Floyd encountered as a Black man from his birth in 1973 until his death.
Olorunnipa, a political enterprise and investigations reporter, commented to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, “I’m honored to receive an award that represents such a noble and critical mission — using the power of journalism to tell the stories of marginalized people. A tragic truth about George Floyd’s life is that his struggle to breathe as a Black man in America began decades before a police officer’s knee landed on his neck. My colleagues and I set out to reveal the intricacies of that struggle and the institutional forces that make life so difficult for millions of people like Floyd, and I’m grateful to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for honoring the kind of reporting that focuses on people who are far too often neglected by society.”
Witte, a national correspondent for The Post also shared this statement: “...my colleagues and I launched our work on the George Floyd’s America series because we believed it was critical for readers to understand this man’s life, not just the horrific manner of his death. Our reporting revealed that Floyd’s 46 years on earth were profoundly shaped by the racial disparities and injustices that permeate virtually every facet of American life, including housing, education, law enforcement, the prison system and health care. I am profoundly grateful to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for recognizing our work with the Shaufler Prize in Journalism. Reporting on marginalized people — those whose stories would otherwise go unnoticed and untold — is among the most essential missions of journalism."