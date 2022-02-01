The series will feature Michelle Duster, historian and great granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, Deborah Watts, co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of the new book “Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality.” Janai Nelson, associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will also share her reflections connecting the past and the present.
For further details on Washington Post Live programing, see below:
Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET: Michelle Duster, author of “Ida B. the Queen,” on her great grandmother and other pioneering Black women of that time. Learn more.
Feb. 8 at 12:00 p.m. ET: Deborah Watts, a distant cousin of Emmett Till, on how Mamie Till-Mobley galvanized the civil rights movement and her enduring legacy. Learn more.
Feb. 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET: Tomiko Brown-Nagin, discusses her new book, “Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality.” Learn more.
Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET: Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, on how the struggles and victories of Black women of the past paved the way for a new generation of Black women to ascend to new heights, the continued structural barriers Black women face today and the forces that are pushing change. Additional program details to be announced.
